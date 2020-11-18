Drug case: NCB takes custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri

Bineesh Kodiyeri

Bengaluru

18 November 2020 00:08 IST

Bineesh, son of Kerala CPI(M) State secretary who stepped down recently, is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case.

Barely a week after he was remanded in judicial custody by a special court, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday took custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri for three days till November 20 to question him on his role in a drug peddling case and his ties with accused Mohammed Anoop.

Bineesh, son of Kerala CPI(M) State secretary who stepped down recently, is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case. He had been in ED’s custody since his arrest and was remanded in judicial custody by a special court last week.

The NCB had arrested Anoop during a series of raids in the city. “He said that Bineesh would visit his apartment in Kalyan nagar where he consumed some of the drugs,” said a source.

Advertising

Advertising

NCB officials are now corroborating the claims made by Anoop. “We are also probing to ascertain Bineesh’s exact role, in the backdrop of a huge number of transactions that took place between him and Anoop,” the source added.