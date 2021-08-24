Drug case: More trouble for Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani

Bengaluru

24 August 2021 10:52 IST

FSL tests confirm that the actors consumed drugs

Ten months after investigations into a drug case put the spotlight on the Kannada film industry, two actors are in the dock again. Sources told The Hindu that FSL tests confirmed that actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani consumed drugs.

According to the sources, as the urine and blood samples tests were not conclusive, the CCB collected hair follicles from the actors and sent them to FSL in Hyderabad in October 2020.

For the first time in a drug case investigation, hair samples were sent for tests as drug traces can be found in hair for up to one year, officials said.

Generally, only blood or urine samples are sent, which are sufficient to detect whether drugs were consumed in the last 24 hours, a senior officer with the CCB said.

With the new set of evidence, the CCB may summon the duo again. At present, the two actors are out on bail.