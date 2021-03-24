Drug case: Film producer arrested

24 March 2021 07:58 IST

He has been charged with organising parties where drugs were used

The Govindapura police, who are investigating a narcotics ring allegedly involving people from the film industry, arrested producer Shankare Gowda on Tuesday evening. He has been charged with organising parties where drugs were used, having links with drug dealers arrested in the case, abetment and criminal conspiracy, along with other sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

Earlier in March, following the arrest of foreign nationals from Nigeria who were allegedly dealing in drugs and the seizure of a large cache of narcotics worth about ₹4 crore, the police had raided Gowda’s house as well as the residences of former Bigg Boss contestant Mastan Chandra.

“On March 8, the police had conducted raids at the office and residence of Gowda in Dollars Colony and recovered incriminating material. He was subsequently questioned and arrested after we gathered evidence to corroborate his role in the narcotics racket,” said a senior police official.

According to S.D. Sharanappa, DCP (East), Shankare Gowda used to collect drugs from one of the dealers, John, and his associates. “He along with Mastan Chandra used to host parties in his office where the drugs were sold,” he said.

As part of the investigation, the police had recently summoned and questioned Telugu actor Tanish for two days. “The police are analysing his statement and, if required, he will be summoned again,” a senior police officer said.