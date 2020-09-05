Drug bust: Late politician’s son and realtor are among 12 accused named in FIR

Police arrest foreign national for allegedly supplying drugs

The Central Crime Branch’s investigation into the high-profile drug racket has opened a can of worms with alleged links not just to the Kannada film industry but also the business and political establishment. In its FIR, the police have named 12 accused, including Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi’s brother-in-law Aditya Alva, the son of the late minister Jeevaraj Alva and classical dancer Nandini Alva. While CCB officials confirmed his involvement, they are yet to ascertain his exact role in the drug racket.

“They are part of a network of people who either organised parties in star hotels, pubs, resorts and farm houses, or sourced and supplied drugs to guests. Entry to such parties was based strictly on invitation and included businessmen, celebrities, and actors, said a senior CCB official.

Realtor named prime accused

The FIR names Shivaprakash – a realtor and former friend of actress Ragini Dwivedi – as the prime accused. “He clashed with Ravi Shankar, a second division assistant at the Jayanagar RTO, another accused in the case. In March 2019, Shivaprakash had a fight with Ravi Shankar in a hotel in Ashok Nagar after learning that he had dinner with the actress. A case was registered. If that incident had been probed in detail at the time, the racket would have come to light much earlier,” said a senior police official.

CCB officials suspect that Shivaprakash was peddling drugs and organising high-end parties.

Foreigner being questioned

The CCB on Saturday arrested Loum Pepper Samba, from Africa, for allegedly supplying drugs to the persons who are accused of organising these parties. “Loum Pepper Samba was arrested based on information given by Ravishankar, a second division assistant in the RTO office in Jayanagar and a close associate of film star Ragini,” said a CCB official.

Ravi Shankar allegedly claimed to have procured party drugs from Samba, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police K.C. Goutham, who filed the FIR on Friday. “We are questioning Ragini and Samba to get information on the parties, and have prepared a list of people who attended them even during the lockdown,” said the CCB official.

Meanwhile, the police are waiting for the forensic report on items seized during the search of Ragini’s house the day she was arrested. These include three mobile phones, a laptop and a pack of cigarettes. “The evidence was handed over to the FSL for analysis. We are waiting for the reports while questioning Ragini. She is at the State home for women under tight security,” said the police.

The other accused mentioned in the FIR include Prashanth Ranka, Vaibhav Jain, Prashanth Raju, Ashwin, Abhiswami, Rahul Thonshe and Vinay. They have been booked under Sections 21C, 27B, 27A, 29, 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and also under criminal conspiracy.

“The accused having contacts with peddlers from Goa, Mumbai, Punjab, AP and Kerala, and also with the peddlers from foreign countries who are settled in various parts of the country,” a senior police officer said.

Guilty must be brought to book, says Kateel

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai are closely monitoring the police investigation into the drugs case while party leaders sought to brush aside the BJP’s ties to Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi. She had campaigned for the BJP during the 2019 bypolls to the Assembly.

When questioned by reporters in Mysuru on Saturday, Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar denied suggestions that her arrest has caused embarrassment to the party. “Why should the party be embarrassed? Did the party tell her to do it (alleged involvement with drugs)?”

Asserting that those involved in the drug menace must be brought to book irrespective of their social and political standing, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said the party would walk the extra mile to supplement the government’s efforts in the fight against the drug mafia. In a release, Mr. Kateel said the BJP is committed to see that Karnataka becomes drug-free.

“BJP is closely watching the on-going probe into the drug mafia. The scale, the speed, the grit, the determination and the meticulousness with which the police is dealing with this dangerous racket is laudable,” he said.

“This menace must be eliminated, lock, stock and barrel. Those involved in this dirty and dangerous menace must be brought to book, irrespective of their social and political standing, connections and contacts with the high and mighty,” he said.

He complimented Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for their “no-nonsense and uncompromising approach” in handling this episode. “BJP welcomes Home Minister’s statement that police has been given free hand to deal with this issue. We want this probe into the drug mafia to reach its logical end. There is no question of resting till we achieve a decisive victory in this battle against drugs,” he said.