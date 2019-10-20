Drug addicts and peddlers visit Kidwai hospital

As many as 220 people, including youngsters arrested for drug abuse and peddlers, were escorted to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Rehabilitation Centre on Saturday to interact with the patients and staff.

“This was part of the drug awareness campaign we launched in July, and the second step towards making people aware of the consequences of substance abuse,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad.

Since the start of the drive, the East division police have arrested 220 people. According to the police, cases were booked not only against peddlers but also against users. They were charged under Section 27(b) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. “Drug addiction is a growing menace and crackdowns alone will not solve the problem. Over the past months, police personnel have also started interacting with the accused and their family members to help them give up the habit or stop peddling,” said Mr. Shahapurwad.

The 220 accused were allowed to interact with patients suffering from chronic ailments linked to drug abuse. “For some addicts, it was an eye-opener.

Many were visibly moved when they spoke to patients and heard about how their addiction affected their loved ones and their own health. Many promised to give up drugs,” a senior police officer said.

However, the police admitted that sustained counselling sessions and rehabilitation will be required. Regular follow-up visits and counselling sessions have also been planned as part of the campaign.

Jurisdictional inspectors have been assigned to counsel those arrested. Family members, social workers, doctors and local community leaders have also been roped in for the exercise. Police personnel will meet the 220 people on a regular but informal basis. “With these efforts, we have noticed some hope as incidents of drug menace have come down,” a senior police officer said.

According to Mr. Shahapurwad, hospitals are an eye-opener for most people. “Hence, we have selected hospitals that we will visit so that they can listen directly to patients and doctors. The aim is to being them back to the mainstream. If there is no demand, supply can be contained effectively.”