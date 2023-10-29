HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drought takes its toll on the yield of Bengaluru’s favourite bean

Farmers are doubting if even 5% of avarekai they have cultivated can be harvested this year; trouble began for them from the sowing season itself as germination did not take place properly

October 29, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.
Farmers said that with no regional supply of avarekai, the crop coming from Andhra Pradesh might dominate the markets in Bengaluru this time.

Farmers said that with no regional supply of avarekai, the crop coming from Andhra Pradesh might dominate the markets in Bengaluru this time.

The drought situation in Karnataka has taken its toll on the seasonal favourite avarekai too, leaving farmers doubting if even 5% yield can be harvested this year. Avarekai, usually hits the market around the winter season and the demand peaks during the festival of Sankranti in January. As the southwest monsoon was deficient, the rain-dependent crop has withered away in the growing regions around Bengaluru.

Trouble began for farmers from the sowing season itself as germination did not take place properly. Plants that managed to get past that stage struggled with leafing and bean formation. “Most farmers could not sow the seeds as there was no rain. Some took up sowing on small patches in their fields and even those plants wilted in the heat,” explained Anjaneya Reddy, a farmer representative from Kolar district.

Similarly, in Magadi taluk — a hub for avarekai and from where many vegetables coming to Bengaluru are grown — farmers claimed that the entire crop has been destroyed. Chennathimmaiah, a farmer from the region, said, “The crops have died without rain. No farmer in the entire taluk has had any luck with avarekai in the last three years. We spend close to ₹50,000 on cultivating each acre and this time I spent around ₹2 lakh and I have no hopes of recovering any money.” He added that farmers are expecting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to provide them relief of ₹25,000 per acre.

Raita sangha leader Mallikarjun Kunnur said avarekai growers across the State had been affected by the unfavourable weather conditions this year. “By October, there should be light rain and a chill in the air for avarekai crop to grow well. This time, the weather is similar to that of summer in March and without that dew and misty weather, it has been a difficult time for avarekai farmers,” Mr. Kunnur said. 

The farmers also pointed out that with no regional supply of avarekai to the markets, the crop coming from Andhra Pradesh might dominate the markets in Bengaluru, leading to a steep hike in the price. “It might go anywhere from ₹60 to ₹100 a kg,” they said.

Related Topics

Agriculture / drought / Monsoon / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.