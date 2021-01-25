Drone cameras to be used to trace leopard that strayed into apartment complex

Bengaluru

25 January 2021 01:28 IST

Residents have been told not to venture out for morning or evening walks

Forest Department officials have stepped up combing operations for the leopard that was caught on CCTV camera strolling around an apartment complex at Begur on Saturday morning and later at night.

S.M. Shivaratreshwara, Range Forest Officer, K.R. Puram range, who is heading the operations, said they would use drones with cameras from Monday as part of the operations.

Residents have been asked to keep their pets on a tight leash and avoid walking on grounds alone late at night or early in the morning. “We have instructed them to not venture out for at least two days for morning or evening walks. As a precaution, residents have been asked to move in groups and not walk or cycle alone in the area,” the official added.

Advertising

Advertising

CCTV camera grabs that were circulated on Saturday show the leopard crossing what appears to be an internal road of the Prestige Song of the South apartment complex. “We have installed a cage at a strategic location to trap the leopard,” he said.

Forest officials suspect that the leopard may have strayed into the complex grounds from the Bannerghatta park. The apartment has around 50 acres of space around with a lot of bushes and rocky hills. A team comprising Forest officials, wildlife NGOs, and a few volunteers from the apartment combed the old quarry area nearby covering around 40 acres .