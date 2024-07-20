Driving school instructor held for misbehaving with girl student

The Basaveshwaranagar police on Saturday arrested a driving school instructor for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student on July 14.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested Annappa on the charge of outraging the modesty of a woman. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, the victim, after completing her PU, enrolled in the driving school and completed the course. The accused offered to take extra classes and charged her ₹750 per class for 15 days. After paying the fee, the victim started taking the class with the car belonging to her father.

The accused, while sitting next to the victim, allegedly misbehaved with her. Scared, the victim drove back to her house and narrated the incident to her family. Sensing trouble, the accused fled. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused who was on the run and arrested him.

