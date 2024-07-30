ADVERTISEMENT

Driving over 130 kmph will result in FIR from August 1

Published - July 30, 2024 07:15 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

On average, around 50 vehicles are recorded violating the 130 km speed limit on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway.  | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

The Karnataka police will register FIRs against drivers exceeding 130 kmph from August 1 in an effort to ensure road discipline among road users and to minimise fatal accidents caused by rash and negligent driving. Violators are liable to be penalised with imprisonment up to six months, or ₹1,000 fine or both.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alok Kumar, ADGP, Training, Traffic, and Road Safety, said speeding causes 90% of the fatal accidents. On average, around 50 vehicles are recorded violating the 130 km speed limit on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, including State transport buses, which is a matter of concern, he said.

The district police have been instructed to check the speed of vehicles and take strict action to ensure that they maintain the permissible speed limit.

This is the latest in a series of actions the police are undertaking. The traffic and road safety department, with the help of district police, recently booked FIRs against drivers for using LED headlights and violating the one-way rule.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US