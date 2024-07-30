Driving over 130 kmph will result in FIR from August 1

The Karnataka police will register FIRs against drivers exceeding 130 kmph from August 1 in an effort to ensure road discipline among road users and to minimise fatal accidents caused by rash and negligent driving. Violators are liable to be penalised with imprisonment up to six months, or ₹1,000 fine or both.

Alok Kumar, ADGP, Training, Traffic, and Road Safety, said speeding causes 90% of the fatal accidents. On average, around 50 vehicles are recorded violating the 130 km speed limit on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, including State transport buses, which is a matter of concern, he said.

The district police have been instructed to check the speed of vehicles and take strict action to ensure that they maintain the permissible speed limit.

This is the latest in a series of actions the police are undertaking. The traffic and road safety department, with the help of district police, recently booked FIRs against drivers for using LED headlights and violating the one-way rule.