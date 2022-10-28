Driver who made away with ₹75 lakh and car arrested

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 28, 2022 22:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police arrested a car driver who allegedly made away with ₹75 lakh cash and the car of his employer in September in the city. The arrested has been identified as Santosh, 34, hailing from Kolar district. 

Santosh was working as a driver with an Andhra Pradesh-based realtor based out of the city. On September 19, after midnight, the realtor was returning home after a property deal with about ₹75 lakh cash in the car and stopped by Satellite Bus Stand, Mysuru Road to go to a shop.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Santosh, who knew of the large cache of cash in the car, fled away with the car and the cash, police said. Police have now recovered the SUV and ₹72 lakh from Santosh. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app