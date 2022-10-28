Driver who made away with ₹75 lakh and car arrested

The Hindu Bureau October 28, 2022 22:01 IST

The city police arrested a car driver who allegedly made away with ₹75 lakh cash and the car of his employer in September in the city. The arrested has been identified as Santosh, 34, hailing from Kolar district.

Santosh was working as a driver with an Andhra Pradesh-based realtor based out of the city. On September 19, after midnight, the realtor was returning home after a property deal with about ₹75 lakh cash in the car and stopped by Satellite Bus Stand, Mysuru Road to go to a shop.

Santosh, who knew of the large cache of cash in the car, fled away with the car and the cash, police said. Police have now recovered the SUV and ₹72 lakh from Santosh.