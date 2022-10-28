Bengaluru

Driver who made away with ₹75 lakh and car arrested

The city police arrested a car driver who allegedly made away with ₹75 lakh cash and the car of his employer in September in the city. The arrested has been identified as Santosh, 34, hailing from Kolar district. 

Santosh was working as a driver with an Andhra Pradesh-based realtor based out of the city. On September 19, after midnight, the realtor was returning home after a property deal with about ₹75 lakh cash in the car and stopped by Satellite Bus Stand, Mysuru Road to go to a shop.

Santosh, who knew of the large cache of cash in the car, fled away with the car and the cash, police said. Police have now recovered the SUV and ₹72 lakh from Santosh. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2022 10:03:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/driver-who-made-away-with-75-lakh-and-car-arrested/article66066082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY