ADVERTISEMENT

Driver of private firm arrested for stealing cash

Published - May 14, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayanagar police arrested a 36-year-old driver of a private firm and recovered cash ₹25 lakh, which he had stolen from his office on March 20. The accused, identified as Mahesha, son of a retired police sub-inspector, used to work in a real estate firm as a driver for a few years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a theft complaint, the police tracked down Mahesha near Madikeri toll gate and recovered ₹24.5 lakh cash, which he had kept in his friend’s house.

The accused was into gambling, alcoholism and other vices and had borrowed a big loan and was unable to repay, which prompted him to steal the money, police said.

The accused had withdrawn cash from the bank to pay the employees’ salaries, but instead of keeping it in the office cash box, he took the money and fled, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US