Driver of private firm arrested for stealing cash

Published - May 14, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vijayanagar police arrested a 36-year-old driver of a private firm and recovered cash ₹25 lakh, which he had stolen from his office on March 20. The accused, identified as Mahesha, son of a retired police sub-inspector, used to work in a real estate firm as a driver for a few years.

Based on a theft complaint, the police tracked down Mahesha near Madikeri toll gate and recovered ₹24.5 lakh cash, which he had kept in his friend’s house.

The accused was into gambling, alcoholism and other vices and had borrowed a big loan and was unable to repay, which prompted him to steal the money, police said.

The accused had withdrawn cash from the bank to pay the employees’ salaries, but instead of keeping it in the office cash box, he took the money and fled, police said.

