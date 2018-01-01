Driver of mining excavator crushed to death

The driver of an excavator was crushed to death after a boulder fell on the machine. The deceased, Pushpendra Kumar, 24, was at work on top of a hillock in Gattigere, R.R. Nagar, when the accident occurred on Monday around 4.30 p.m.

According to the police, a huge boulder rolled right onto the machine, crushing the driver.

R.R. Nagar police, who have registered a case, are yet to trace the owner of the land, who was getting the excavation work done.

Pushpendra was a native of Uttar Pradesh, and the police are trying to contact his family.