Driver of mining excavator crushed to death

The driver of an excavator was crushed to death after a boulder fell on the machine. The deceased, Pushpendra Kumar, 24, was at work on top of a hillock in Gattigere, R.R. Nagar, when the accident occurred on Monday around 4.30 p.m.
According to the police, a huge boulder rolled right onto the machine, crushing the driver.
R.R. Nagar police, who have registered a case, are yet to trace the owner of the land, who was getting the excavation work done.
Pushpendra was a native of Uttar Pradesh, and the police are trying to contact his family.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor