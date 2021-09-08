Drive-through vaccination at BBMP’s new mega centre

Bengaluru

08 September 2021 22:23 IST

As part of its plan to increase vaccine coverage in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up the first of the three mega vaccination centres, Bruhat Lasika Kendra, at Dr. B R Ambedkar Bhavan in Yelahanka. In a press release on Wednesday, BBMP said it will function from 6 a.m. onwards daily.

For the convenience of people, a separate counter has been established for those who wish to drive to the vaccination site. People can drive in to the session, get registered, verified, and vaccinated in their own vehicle and wait at the parking lot designated for observation for 30 minutes.

A dedicated registration counter (pink counter) has been set up for the elderly, the women, and persons with disabilities and also four vaccination booths.

The other two kendras have been planned at the Epidemic Disease Hospital behind Swami Vivekananda Metro Station in East zone and the Youngsters Kabaddi Club Ground at Malleswaram in the West zone