Drive launched against faulty registration plates

The drive against vehicles with faulty registration plates, those illegally displaying name boards similar to the ones used by government agencies, and commercial vehicles such as cabs with boards of government agencies, began on Saturday.

Officials of the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) carried out the drive and booked cases against violators at locations such as Mahadevpura, Hoskote, Yeshwantpur, Tumakuru Road, Jayanagar, Indiranagar, and Electronics City. Penalty of ₹500 was imposed on each violator and the illegal registration plates and boards were removed.

C.P. Narayanaswamy, Additional Commissioner for Enforcement, Bengaluru, said the drive was carried out in other parts of the State too. “As per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, penalty of ₹500 can be imposed for first offence and ₹1,000 for subsequent offences. The drive will be intensified in the coming days,” he said.

Following an order of the High Court of Karnataka, the Transport Department recently issued a notice cautioning the public that action would be taken against them if they continue to display faulty number plates, and name boards similar to the ones used by government agencies above the number plates. There has been rampant misuse of names that are similar to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Karnataka Human Rights Commission (KHRC), central investigative agencies, and others. While displaying the name boards, offenders usually use the font size, emblem, and colour (red and green) used by government agencies.

An RTO inspector said, “During the drive on Saturday, we booked many commercial vehicles such as cab for displaying boards of government agencies. These vehicles were hired by government agencies for ferrying officers. As per the rules, commercial and private vehicles cannot display government boards. We also took action against private vehicle owners who had displayed name boards similar to government agencies or number plates in such a way that it appeared like those on government vehicles.”

Officials said the name boards are usually used to prevent checking by enforcement authorities and to avoid paying toll.

Recently, Mangaluru police arrested eight members of an inter-State gang who were posing as officials and extorting money. The police seized a car on which ‘Government of India’ was written prominently and had a board saying ‘National Crime Investigation Bureau’, a non-governmental organisation. The board was displayed in a such a way that the vehicle appeared like a government agency-owned one.

The RTOs are also taking action against vehicle owners who are not following the prescribed font size on the registration plate. Putting up green or red tapes on the number plates is also a violation. Other offences include writing decorative letters on the number plates in various colours and styles and writing ‘Karnataka’ instead of KA.

(With inputs from D. Ramakrishnan)