Bengaluru

Drive-in cinema fundraiser for setting up sanitary pad machines in government schools

Girl Up Vidyashilp, a students' group of the Vidyashilp Academy, is organising a drive-in movie fundraiser. The proceeds will be used to set up sanitary napkin machines across 21 government schools in the city.

Shah Rukh Khan starrers, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Chak De! India, will be screened at the Vidyashilp Academy playground at 6 pm on February 12 and 13, respectively.

A car pass for upto four people, costing ₹1300, can be purchased at cutt.ly/girlupvidyashilp-drivein. If there are more than four people in a car, extra charge (₹200 per head) must be paid at the venue. Two food trucks and a dessert truck will be available at the venue.

