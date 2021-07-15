Drive against overstaying foreigners in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

15 July 2021 12:21 IST

The drive was carried out on July 15

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) found as many as 38 foreign nationals overstaying in India without valid documents on July 15.

During a special drive, six ACPs, 20 police inspectors along with 100 police constables visited some houses in Bengaluru and verified documents of the residents.

The officials also found marijuana and 90 Esctasy pills from two foreigners, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).