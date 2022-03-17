Drishti national dance festival in Bengaluru on March 19

The Drishti Art Centre is organising its 17th Drishti national dance festival on Saturday, March 19, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, at 6 p.m.

According to a release, the festival will feature some of the finest artists of the country in different genres of Indian classical dance styles such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak and Odissi.

They are: Rama Vaidyanathan, Bharatanatyam (New Delhi), Nadam Dance Ensemble, Kathak (Bengaluru), Anuradha Vikranth and the Drishti Dance Ensemble, Bharatanatyam (Bengaluru), Rahul Acharya, Odissi (Bhubaneswar), Pavitra Bhat, Bharatanatyam (Mumbai).

Ms. Vaidyanathan will be honoured with the “Drishti Puraskar” award on this occasion for her contribution to the field of dance. Guests, who will be participating in the event, are: C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education of Karnataka, Dayananda Pai, Chairman, Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd., and Lalitha Srinivasan, senior Bharatanatyam guru.