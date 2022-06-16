DRI unearths gold smuggling racket

June 16, 2022 19:58 IST

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday unearthed a gold smuggling racket and arrested a 30-year-old passenger carrying 1.5 kg of gold paste worth ₹50 lakh.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials rushed to the airport and confronted the passenger who had landed from Dubai. The police checked the mobile phone he was holding and found gold paste concealed in the phone cover.

The accused, hailing from Karnataka-Kerala border, had gone to Dubai on a visiting visa to search for a job. Sources said the accused, working as a carrier in the racket, was paid for the tickets and the job.

The accused was taken into custody for further investigation. In a similar operation, DRI officials unearthed a currency racket and arrested a man boarding a Dubai flight with a bag containing currency worth ₹27 lakh in the form of dirhams and USD last Saturday.

Based on intelligence inputs, a team of officials caught the man from Bengaluru, who said that he was taking the cash in the bag to start a business in Dubai with business visa. However, upon checking the background of the accused, it was revealed that he did not have any business background. The officials suspect that he is part of the hawala racket and are investigating further. The maximum number of currency to be carried is ₹3 lakh whereas the accused passenger had passed the departure check with a bag full of currency bundles. The CISF personnel who were deployed at the departure checkpoint are concerned about banned items, including weapons and explosive items, but not about currency, sources said.