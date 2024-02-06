GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DRI seizes 9.3 kg of smuggled gold worth ₹6.08 crore at KIA Bengaluru

This is the biggest such recovery in recent times

February 06, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The gold was being smuggled into Bengaluru from Malaysia and Sharjah (UAE), sources said.

A file photo of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The gold was being smuggled into Bengaluru from Malaysia and Sharjah (UAE), sources said. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a gold smuggling racket following the arrest of six passengers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, in separate cases. In total, they seized 9.3 kg of foreign origin gold worth ₹6.08 crore.

This is the biggest such recovery in recent times. The gold was being smuggled into Bengaluru from Malaysia and Sharjah (UAE), sources said.

In the first case, DRI officials, in coordination with Customs officials at KIA, intercepted four passengers who landed at KIA from Kuala Lumpur by a Malaysian Airways flight. They had concealed gold in paste form, weighing 2,632 gram, in their inner wear. The extracted gold from the paste was valued at ₹1.42 crore.

DRI officials also seized 3,510 sticks of e-cigarettes, valued at ₹73.7 lakh, from their baggage. The four passengers were arrested. DRI is trying to trace the people behind the racket.

In another case, the officials caught two passengers who arrived at KIA from Kuala Lumpur on a Malaysian Airways flight. They had concealed gold in paste form, weighing 2,854 gram, in their socks. The gold was valued at ₹1.55 crore.

The arrested passengers are suspected to be mules who had gone to Malaysia on tourist visas. While two of them are from Tamil Nadu, the four others are from different parts of north India.

In the third incident, officials seized 3.75 kg of gold bars that were concealed in the luggage cabin above the seats during a routine check of a flight that arrived from Sharjah (UAE). Officials suspect that the passengers smuggling the gold abandoned the contraband in the flight after noticing staff checking luggage outside.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / gold and precious material / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.