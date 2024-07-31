DRI officials unearth one more international drug racket; cocaine valued at ₹10 crore seized at Bengaluru airport

DRI officials have unearthed another international drug racket and caught a 47-year-old woman passenger and recovered 57 capsules of cocaine which she had consumed to be handed over to her contact in Delhi.

Based on specific intelligence, the officials confronted the Nigerian woman passenger as soon as she landed at the Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai and checked her baggage. The officials later subjected her to sustained interrogation, during which she allegedly admitted that she had ingested contraband in the form of capsules.

She was produced before the NDPS court for permission to do a medical examination and for the recovery of the capsules from her stomach. A total of 57 capsules containing narcotics have been purged from her body, officials said.

The contents of the capsules have tested positive for cocaine. The 57 capsules of cocaine (approx 1 kg) valued at ₹10 crore have been seized. The passenger has been arrested. Further investigation is under progress. A probe revealed that she was a mule who came to India on medical visa and was supposed to go to Delhi and handover the consignment to her contact there.

In a similar case, the DRI officials on July 18 unearthed a drug racket and recovered 3.6 kg of hydroponic weed worth ₹3.6 crore.

Based on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI, Bengaluru, intercepted a 24-year-old man from Kerala heading to Bangkok on a tourist visa at the KIA, who was suspected to be carrying contraband item in the baggage.

A systematic search of his bags revealed that they had eight vacuum-packed silver-coloured packets. A greenish substance in lumpy form was recovered from the eight packets and when tested with a field test kit, it turned out to be hydroponic weed, said officials.

The packets containing 3.6 kg of hydroponic weed were seized and the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

This is the fourth case busted by DRI officials this month alone.

