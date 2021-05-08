Bengaluru

DRI officials seize 25 kg heroin

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 25 kg of heroin in two separate operations at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and at Chennai airport on Thursday and Friday.

Four foreign nationals have been arrested.

“The smugglers were trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to traffic dangerous narcotic drugs in India,” said an official with the DRI. He added that the DRI had been on high alert to ensure that no contraband and psychotropic drugs are smuggled into the country by international drug syndicates.

