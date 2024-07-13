DRI busts Kenya-based mule with ₹30 crore worth cocaine on him at Bengaluru airport

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bengaluru Zone Unit (DRI, BZU) busted an international drug racket and arrested a 24-year-old Kenyan national smuggling ₹30 worth cocaine on him at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday. Based on specific inputs, following elaborate surveillance the officials intercepted the mule who travelled from Doha to Bengaluru on Friday in an Indigo flight and landed at KIA.

ADVERTISEMENT

On detailed examination of the passenger’s baggage, packets containing off-white coloured powdered substance, weighing 3 kg valued at ₹30 crore were found to be ingeniously concealed in the false bottom of the check-in luggage. The powdered substance, was tested positive for Cocaine using the field testing kit. The passenger was arrested under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 for further investigation. The accused, from Kenya, was only a mule and investigation is on as to who hired him and what was their source of the narcotic drug.

Earlier this month, officials from the DRI, BZU intercepted two Indian women passengers from Tamil Nadu coming to Bengaluru from Bangkok on July 5. On a systematic search of their bags, they were found to contain a greenish substance in lumpy form concealed. It was found to be hydroponic weed. The packets weighing 3.2 kg, valued at ₹3 crore have been seized and the passengers have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

The two mules were offered ₹25,000 for the trip apart from tourist visa, accommodation and food. The DRI officials have stepped up probe to track down the handlers, who they suspect are targeting “fresh faces” with no previous records as mules to transport contraband consignments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.