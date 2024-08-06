The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted an international smuggling racket engaged in the illegal trade of dried seahorses at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on August 3.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers apprehended three individuals linked to this syndicate at Terminal 1 of KIA. The suspects were en route to Singapore via Mumbai on an Indigo flight when their checked baggage was examined, leading to the discovery of 6,626 seahorses.

All species of seahorses in India are classified under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, making their sale, purchase, and any form of utilisation illegal and punishable. Furthermore, the export of wild animals and marine species, including their parts and products, is prohibited.

Consequently, the seahorses were seized under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, in conjunction with the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The three passengers have been arrested.

On August 4, the key figure orchestrating the smuggling operation and allegedly instrumental in coordinating the procurement and shipment of the seahorses to Singapore was apprehended in Bengaluru.

Terming this as the biggest seizure of seahorses in recent times, the DRI said that the accused — aged around 30 — are from Tamil Nadu and work as mules.

According to the DRI, the demand for seahorses in Southeast Asian markets is primarily driven by their use in traditional medicine, gourmet cuisine, and as ornamental pieces for aquariums. In traditional Chinese medicine, seahorses are prized for their supposed health benefits. Besides, they are considered a delicacy in some culinary traditions. Additionally, their unique appearance makes them popular among marine enthusiasts.