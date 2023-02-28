DRI busts drug racket

February 28, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Monday caught a 33-year-old woman carrying 2.5 kg of cocaine, worth ₹30 crore, which was concealed in a specially designed lining of her handbag.

The woman was caught by DRI officials based on specific inputs at the Kempegowda International airport, as soon as she landed from Addis Ababa.

Upon questioning, the women gave the names of her two associates, who were landing at Chennai and Mumbai. The officials alerted their counterparts and managed to nab them and recovered cocaine worth ₹90 crore. Both the accused are men aged 35 and 50.

A probe revealed that all the three accused are part of a newly recruited batch from the North East to smuggle cocaine from Addis Ababa. A group of African nationals had come to Delhi and held a recruitment drive targeting people from the North East for the job.

The accused allegedly offered the recruits free travel visa, tickets, and money in exchange for being the mules for the drug racket. They were given a code to confirm before handing over the bags to the receiver.

“We have information about some more people coming from Addis Ababa, who are also mules working for the international drug racket,” a police officer said.

The officials are investigating to track down people part of the network.