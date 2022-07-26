Bengaluru

Zambian woman tries to walk out of Bengaluru airport with heroin worth ₹30 crore

The 30-year-old woman from Zambia landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru July 26, 2022 20:50 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 12:37 IST

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday caught a 30-year-old woman from Zambia when she landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Addis Ababa and walking out with a bag containing 4.5 kg of heroin worth around ₹30 crore.

The woman is allegedly part of an international drug syndicate and was sent to Bengaluru on a business visa with the consignment, which she was to hand over to her local contact. The drugs were concealed in a specially designed layer inside the bag, sources said.

The woman was supposed to call her contact as soon as she landed, following which she was promised local logistic help and a ticket to her next destination. Officials are now trying to track down the local contact to ascertain the network .

Raid on courier firm yields drug consignment

In another operation, DRI officials on Thursday, based on a tip off, raided an international courier firm and recovered a parcel with 4.5 kg of Pseudoephedrine worth ₹20 lakh. The drugs were concealed in a toy and couriered to New Zealand from Chennai.

The DRI officials are now on the lookout for the person who booked the order.

80 capsules worth ₹4 crore seized

In another operation, the officials caught a 30-year-old man from Uganda and seized 80 capsules of Methamphetamine worth ₹4 crore from him.

The accused was intercepted at the Bengaluru airport while he was walking towards the exit gate. He was taken into custody and the drugs were recovered through medical procedure.

The accused was supposed to be received by his local contacts and taken to a hotel. He had planned to take out the drugs and give them to his local contact, sources said.

