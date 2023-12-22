DRFO among 11 arrested for robbing house of industrialist

December 22, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Peenya police have cracked a case of robbery and arrested a Deputy Range Forest Officer, among 11 people, who posed as police personnel and barged into the house of an industrialist in HMT Layout to steal gold valuables and cash on December 4.

According to the police, the prime accused, Nagaraj, is a former driver in the company of the house owner Manohar. The accused noticed the valuables in his house and hatched a plan to steal it, said the police. He roped in his associates, comprising a rowdy-sheeter and others, who worked in private firms and as recovery agents.

As per the plan, the DRFO knocked on the door, when Manohar had gone out.

Manohar’s son Roopesh opened the door and the other accused, hiding nearby, barged into the house, overpowered the victim, and stole the valuables and cash. The accused even took away the DVR of the house to avoid being identified.

Based on a complaint, the police gathered the CCTV camera footage from in and around the area and tracked down the accused. The police have recovered ₹45.5 lakh, including 273 grams of gold valuables and ₹23.3 lakh in cash.

The police are also on the lookout for two more accused who are on the run.

