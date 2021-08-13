Dress rehearsal for Independence Day in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

13 August 2021 10:32 IST

Venue is the Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground

Armed force personnel, police, home guards and others have begun preparations for the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru. Here are some images from the dress rehearsal at Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground off M.G. Road.

Participants turn out every day at the Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground in Bengaluru to practise for the march past on August 15, 2021 for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

This year, mask is compulsory for every participant in the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru, which are to be held on August 15, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain