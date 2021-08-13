Dress rehearsal for Independence Day in Bengaluru
Venue is the Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground
Armed force personnel, police, home guards and others have begun preparations for the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru. Here are some images from the dress rehearsal at Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground off M.G. Road.
Participants turn out every day at the Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground in Bengaluru to practise for the march past on August 15, 2021 for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain
This year, mask is compulsory for every participant in the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru, which are to be held on August 15, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain
Accessories have been cleaned, brass bands have been polished, dresses have been ironed as everyone prepares to turn out in their best attire for the 75th Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru on August 15, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain