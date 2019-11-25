Dreamz Infra MD arrested in Mumbai

In a breakthrough in the multi-crore Dreamz Infra India Ltd. scam in which thousands of home-buyers were allegedly duped by the developer, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Monday arrested Disha Choudhary, the managing director of the company, in Mumbai.

She is the wife of the prime accused, Sachin Nayak, who is a director in the company. During the course of the investigation, the CID learnt that the accused had set up several other companies.

Disha, Sachin and another accused were arrested in April 2017 for cheating investors of several crores of rupees, but she managed to get bail.

“Disha constantly changed her residential address and jumped bail. The court had cancelled her bail and issued more than 35 warrants and 10 summons to appear but she was absconding,” said a senior police official.

A special team was formed by the economic offences wing of the CID. They tracked her down to a hideout in Mumbai and arrested her on Sunday. She was produced in court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.

As many as 82 cases have been filed against the accused in various police stations. Police believe that the couple duped around 3,700 investors of ₹1,500 crore.

The companies floated by them include Dreamz Infra India Private Limited, TGS Construction Private Limited and Gruha Kalyan Private Limited who together advertised 48 projects across Bengaluru.