Draft voters’ list for BBMP polls published

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
August 25, 2022 21:18 IST

The State Election Commission and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday published the draft voters’ list for the 243 wards of the city on the BBMP website.

Citizens can review their details and make any corrections if required, said State Election Commission Commissioner S. Basavaraj at a press conference. He further said that the voters’ list is also available in all the ward offices. People can also find voter roll information on the VHA (Voter Helpline App) or NVSP (National Voters Service Portal).

“There are a total of 79,08,394 voters in 243 wards in the city and there are 41,09,496 male, 37,97,497 female and 1,401 other voters,” he added.

The deadline for filing objections has been fixed to September 2. “Citizens can check their information in the voters’ list and submit their claims and objections from August 25 to September 2,” Mr. Basavaraj said.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “If any name has been left out, or if there are any errors in addition to the names or if anyone wants to delete their name from the voter’s list, they can approach the nodal officers or registration officers”.

Voter details as per draft list
Number of male voters: 41,09,496
Number of female voters: 37,97,497
Number of other voters: 1,401
Total: 79,08,394
