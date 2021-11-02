Draft seat matrix out

Bengaluru

02 November 2021 01:09 IST

The State Government has issued the draft seat matrix for Engineering and Architecture courses for 2021, which has been published along with details of Agriculture, Veterinary and Pharmacy courses on the KEA website, a release said.

The online portal will be enabled to enter the options in the order of priority from 4 p.m. on November 2 (Tuesday), the release said.

Based on the final seat matrix to be issued by the Government, mock seat allotment will be conducted, considering the options entered by the candidate, the merits of the candidate, and in accordance with the roster system of the Government.

“After the announcement of mock seat allotment results, provision will be given to candidates once again to reorder/ delete/ add the options of their preference of courses / colleges. Based on the final options saved by the candidates, first round seat allotment will be conducted by adopting the above procedure and results will be published on the KEA website. Further procedure to be followed by the candidate after the first round seat allotment will be announced on the KEA website,” the release added.