Draft notification of BBMP ward reservation issued

Oppn. alleges political ‘tactics’ to target prominent leaders

The State government, on Monday, issued a draft notification on the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ward reservation for women, SC/ST, general category, and others. However, Opposition parties have alleged that the draft exercises bias by targeting prominent leaders.

The move comes as the five-year term of the BBMP council ended on Thursday. The government had appointed senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta as administrator, while BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad had, on Sunday, announced the appointment of senior officials of the civic body as ward-wise nodal officers.

Recently, a joint select committee on BBMP Bill-2020, which is likely to be tabled in the next session starting September 21, had recommended increasing the number of wards from 198 to 225 wards as well as extending the Mayor’s term from 12 to 30 months. However, the draft on reservation has been published for 198 wards.

The notification, issued by the Urban Development Department, states that the draft has been issued keeping in mind public interest. “Anyone affected by the draft notification within seven days can submit their suggestions or objections in writing with valid reasons to the Deputy Commissioner of the Bengaluru Urban district,” the notification states.

Former Opposition party leader in the BBMP council Abdul Wajid alleged that the government had deployed “tactics for political gain” by targeting prominent Congress leaders in the BBMP council. “The reservation of wards that were earlier represented by Mayors such as Manjunatha Reddy, Gangambike Mallikarjun, Padmavathi G., Sampath Raj, and other leaders has been changed. The State government has followed RSS agenda; people who were very vocal against the ruling party have been targeted. The notification issued lacks clarity. The government should have made details about delimitation and population in the wards before issuing the notification on reservations. The notification has been issued amidst talks about increasing ward number, the matter being discussed by the legislature committee. It is clear that the government does not want to do the elections on time,” he alleged.