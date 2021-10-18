Film screening: ‘Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani’ on October 21 at Alliance Française de Bangalore

The 1946 Hindi film, which will be screened with English subtitles, was directed by V Shantaram

Committee for the Friendship of Indian and Chinese People on October 21 is organising a screening of the film Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani at Alliance Française de Bangalore.

The 1946 Hindi film, which will be screened with English subtitles, was directed by V Shantaram and based on a screenplay by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas.

The biopic of Dwarkanath Kotnis tells the story of a contingent of Indian doctors who travelled to China to provide medical assistance to the troops fighting against the Japanese invasion during the Second World War.

Kotnis (played by Shantaram) falls in love with a Chinese woman, Chin Lan, and marries her. He also helps mitigate a plague that breaks out during the war.

The film celebrates the connections between the Indian freedom struggle and the Chinese struggle against imperialism.

The screening at 5 pm on October 21 at Alliance Française de Bangalore is free to attend.