Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics to award 12 ranks and four gold medals during its first convocation 

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University will be awarding 12 rank certificates and four gold medals during its first convocation ceremony, which will be held on June 19 on its campus. A total of 180 students will be given degree certificates during the convocation.

Niharika Choudhury (B.Sc (Honours) in Economics, 2017-20), Meera Mohan (Five-year integrated M.Sc in Economics 2018-23), Dhanusha Prabhu (Two-year M.Sc in Economics 2020-22), and Prakhar Rana (Two-year M.Sc in Economics 2021-23) will be awarded gold medals during the convocation.

At a press conference on Saturday, N.R. Bhanumurthy, Vice-Chancellor of BASE University, said 10 out of the 12 rank holders and three out of the four medal winners were girl students.

When asked why this would be the first convocation ceremony even though the university was established in 2017, Mr. Bhanumurthy said, “We were initially affiliated to Bangalore University and became a unitary university in 2019. Our first batch graduated in 2020, but we could not have a ceremony due to the COVID–19 pandemic. Then, we were waiting for our auditorium on the campus to get ready as we did not want to do it outside.”

The convocation will be presided over by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar will be in attendance. C. Rangarajan, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, will deliver the convocation address.

Over 90% placements

Mr. Bhanumurthy said the two outgoing batches have had 95% and 93% placements, respectively. “They all went to consulting firms, analytics, and data analytics positions and some joined research institutions. This year, 55 to 60% placement has been completed so far,” he said.

BASE University has also introduced an economic journalism course and has seen some internships and job placements in media houses.