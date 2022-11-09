DPUE withdraws circular mandating colleges to bring students for PM’s events

Following outrage from opposition parties and a section of the people, the Department of Pre-University Education withdrew the circular mandating colleges in Bengaluru Rural district to bring students for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s events on November 11.

Deputy Director of Pre University Education (DDPUE) of Bengaluru Rural District had issued a circular asking colleges in the district to bring students, failing which he warned that the principals would be responsible for its consequences. Dayanand, DDPUE, Bengaluru Rural District, had told The Hindu that the district administration had set a target to mobilise 8,000 students from the district’s colleges for the Prime Minister’s event.

However, soon after the circular was shared widely on social media drawing criticism from many quarters, the circular was withdrawn on Tuesday late night, reportedly on the instructions of the higher officials of the department.

D.K. Shivakumar, President, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, on Wednesday sarcastically said he “sympathised” with the BJP for depending on college students to fill up the chairs during the Prime Minister’s programme, adding perhaps that such a measure was needed after poor response at Jana Sankalpa Yatre. He said the circular was an “insult to the nation and the Prime Minister” and demanded the resignation of the Minister responsible for the fiasco. He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should respond to the circular.