Download verification slip after documents are verified: KEA to students

Candidates who have completed uploading documents online for the Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling will have to download the verification slip once their documents are verified by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). This is the first time that the document verification process is being conducted online by the KEA. The verification slip generated online will also include a list of documents that the candidates have submitted.

Speaking at the The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling Digital conclave on Tuesday, A.S. Ravi Kumar, public relations officer, KEA, said they decided to switch to online verification of documents this year due to the pandemic.

Some of the documents that need to be verified include marks cards, study certificate, and caste and income certificates if they want to claim reservation. KEA staff will verify the documents after the students upload them. “In some cases, candidates have uploaded incomplete documents, and they will be given an opportunity to upload the documents again,” he said.

Around 50,000 students have already uploaded their documents, the process for which began on September 7. Candidates have been allotted dates and have been asked to upload documents as per their ranks. For candidates who have failed to upload the documents on the specified date, another schedule will be announced to do so. Mr. Ravi Kumar advised students to carefully enter their options on the courses and colleges they wish to go to.

The first round of CET counselling will be held based on the schedule specified by AICTE, while counselling for the medical and dental seats will be conducted based on Medical Council of India’s regulations.