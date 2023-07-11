Double murder in Bengaluru: CEO and MD of private company hacked to death

July 11, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director (MD) of a private company were hacked to death by three persons at their office in Pampa Extension in Amruthahalli police station limits on Tuesday (July 11) evening.

A former employee, Felix, who recently quit to start his own business, is one of the assailants, as per eyewitness accounts. He is on the run. Police suspect business rivalry might be the motive behind the murder.

The deceased have been identified as Vinu Kumar, CEO, and Phaneendra Subramanya, MD of Aeronics Media Pvt. Ltd., an internet broadband service provider company, which started operations in November 2022.

Swords and daggers

According to the police, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. when the assailants armed with swords and daggers barged into the office premises and attacked Mr. Subramanya in the presence of 10 employees. Mr. Kumar, who was in the other chamber, rushed to his rescue, but the assailants attacked him as well before fleeing the spot through the backdoor.

The profusely bleeding duo were shifted to a private hospital by the staff, where they succumbed to injuries.

Former employee

Senior police officials, along with the jurisdictional police, reached the spot and, based on eyewitness statements, identified two of the assailants. One of them, according to the police, is a former employee, identified as Felix, who resigned from the company recently and started his own business. Police suspect that business rivalry could be one of the reasons for the murders, a senior police officer said. Felix is also very active on social media and has a large following online.

Laxmi Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East Division), said four special teams have been formed to track down the accused who are on the run. We have obtained some leads, and we are trying to track down the accused. The motive behind the gruesome murders is yet to be established, he said. The police are recording the statement of the staff members to ascertain the involvement of others in the crime and also verify the motive behind the murder.