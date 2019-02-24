‘Don’t impose nationalism on rivers’

“Its petty to impose one’s nationalism on a river,” said documentary filmmaker Sourav Sarangi, referring to the recent announcement by Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari that India will build multiple dams on rivers Sutlej and Ravi, and divert water to Indian States instead of letting it flow into Pakistan.

Speaking about his experience while making ‘Char: No Man’s Land’, which deals with the inhabitants of an island formed on the India-Bangladesh border as a result of erosion of river Ganga due to the Farakka Barrage, he said, “On the eastern front, they made the Ganga the international border. But the river has moved, creating a complex situation. As long as we concentrate on borders, we will only get more conflicts,” he said.

He was cautious to add that while he was not against development, there was a cost to it and balance needs to be achieved. The local populace living by the river know how the river behaves, and their knowledge needs to be factored in while planning these mega projects, he said.

Priya Thuvassery, whose film ‘Coral Woman’ documents the journey of a 53-year-old homemaker in Tamil Nadu who learnt scuba diving to save corals in the Gulf of Mannar, said the Gulf, known as the pearl coast of India, was also home to a maritime industrial park and had several thermal power plants releasing fly ash and hot water into the sea. “Most of these issues do not receive the attention they deserve,” she said.

Faraha Khatun, another documentary film maker, said she had witnessed mangroves in the Gulf of Kutch being destroyed by industries. “If there is tsunami tomorrow, who will save us, now that we have destroyed the mangroves?” she said.

N. Vidyashankar, Artistic Director, BIFFes, said a selection of documentaries are being screened at the festival with the theme ‘Nature’s Fury’ - one that resonates with the recent floods in Kerala and Kodagu.

The relevance of film festivals

Film festivals continue to be the best pathway for small budget indie films to find a wider audience, said filmmaker Sangeeta Datta, speaking during a panel discussion on ‘Do film festivals help promote low budget and regional cinemas in the international arena’.

“Many young filmmakers don’t know what to do with their films after they do it. With a conversation between film festivals and curators across the globe, it remains key to gain visibility,” she said.

“In 1952 when for the first time a film festival was held in India, our filmmakers saw Bicycle Thieves and realised that films could be shot outside studios and without stars. That’s the role a film festival plays,” said writer-director Shekhar Das.

N. Vidyashankar added that today, filmmakers had to think of revenue models and that is where Over the Top streaming platforms are relevant as they have big money. But a filmmaker at a film festival gains something more intangible from a festival – an aesthetic appreciation of the film and feedback, he said.

Largest turn out on Sunday

The festival saw a huge turnout on Sunday, with organisers saying it ‘overshot expectations’.

Waiting time in queues for most films was more than an hour, but the break between two successive shows was on an average 15 minutes, which only meant it was impossible to catch successive shows.

Danish film The Guilty, Iranian film 3 Faces, Lebanese film Capernaum and Argentinian film The Angel saw people lining up almost two hours before the show. The lines were longer than what the theatre could accommodate, and some people could not get a seat despite waiting for nearly two hours, leading to many verbal duels with volunteers and demand for these popular films to be screened again.

Adding to the chaos was some last-minute rescheduling of some films. “I stood in line for an hour for a film only to learn that it was rescheduled. I could have gone to another film. I ended up watching neither and wasted two hours,” complained Prashanth N., a cine-goer.

Many also complained of poor crowd management.

Day passes

In good news for people who haven't registered for BIFFes and don’t have a season pass, the organisers have decided to issue day passes for ₹100 from Monday. Those interested must collect the day passes at the venue in the morning. A limited number of passes will be issued from 9.30 a.m. on a first-come-first-serve basis, organisers said.

Nearly 8,000 seasonal passes have been issued. The weekend saw most films running to packed houses. Organisers expect the crowds to wane from Monday, a working day and, hence, have decided to issue day passes.

The day pass gives access to five shows through the day where over 50 films are being screened on 11 screens.