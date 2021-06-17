Don’t declare II PU results till decision on promoting repeater students: HC

17 June 2021 14:23 IST

Karnataka government plans to promote only fresh/regular students without holding exams

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the State government not to declare results of fresher or regular students of second year pre-university (II PU) courses till a decision is taken based on the findings of the expert committee set up to study methodology to be applied for promoting repeater students.

A division bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed by S.V. Singre Gowda, managing trustee of Gnana Mandira Education Trust, Bengaluru.

The petitioner had questioned the decision of the Karnataka government to promote only fresh/regular students without holding exams, and conduct exams for repeaters and private candidates when COVD-19 pandemic situation eases.

The bench passed the order after being informed that the government has set up a 12-member expert committee to suggest methodology to be applied for promoting repeaters of II PU if the exams were not be conducted for them on the lines of freshers/regular students of II PU in the academic year 2020-21.

As the petitioner submitted the plea on behalf of private candidates, as many of them may not have appeared for the first year PU exams, the bench directed the government to instruct the expert committee to examine the methodology to be applied to promote all other categories of repeater students without holding exams for the II PU courses.