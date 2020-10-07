Don’t cut tree for skywalk sans permission from panel: HC

07 October 2020 19:53 IST

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday declined to interfere in the decision of Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Plaike (BBMP) to built a skywalk near N.R. Colony bus stand, but restrained the civic body from cutting or felling any tree for this purpose without obtaining permission from the expert committee, constituted as per the court’s order.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed by Prashanth Rao, a resident of N.R. Colony.

Making it clear that the court cannot interfere in the decision to construct a skywalk in the absence of any malafide on deciding the location, the bench directed the BBMP to clear encroachment of the footpath in the vicinity of the location identified for the skywalk, as alleged by the petitioner, by deputing an officer to inspect the location.

