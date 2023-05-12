Don’t block ingress and egress of shop owner on Gandhi Bazaar, HC tells BBMP 

May 12, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike not to block the ingress and egress of a shop owner on Gandhi Bazaar main road in Basavanagudi while implementing the Gandhi Bazaar redevelopment project.

A vacation bench of Justice T.G. Shivashankare Gowda passed the interim order on May 11 on a petition filed by L. Gundu Rao, a shop owner who is running a garment shop on Gandhi Bazaar main road.

Redevelopment plan

Petitioner had questioned the legality of the redevelopment plan, which reduces the width of the existing 100 ft main road to merely 23 ft by increasing the width of the footpath on either side of the road to 40 ft and 35 ft, respectively. The petitioner has contended that increasing the width of the footpath and reducing the width of the road is contrary to the norms of Indian Road Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move to increase the width of the footpath to allow hawkers/street vendors would not only result in a violation of the High Court’s order to keep footpaths clean and free for pedestrian movement but also impacts the business of the petitioner. Lack of movement of vehicles of shoppers on the main road due to a reduction in the width of the road would cause monetary loss to the petitioner and, similarly, shopkeepers, it has been contended in the petition.

The petitioner has sought a direction to the BBMP not to increase the width of the footpath from his shop contrary to the IRC norms.

Earlier petitions

In two other petitions filed by Basavanagudi Vartakara Mandali and B.R. Gururaj, who has a residential building on Gandhi Bazaar main road on BBMP’s redevelopment project, the court, in its April 21 interim orders had recorded the BBMP’s statement that the access to the residential buildings, including for movement of two-wheelers and four wheeler vehicles, would not impact due to the implementation of the project.

The court, in its April 21 interim order, had directed the BBMP to place on record a plan indicating the access which is provided to the individual houses of the petitioner. However, the Court had made it clear that this interim order does not apply to commercial shops and/or businesses which are being carried on in Gandhi Bazar but is restricted to residential houses.

Now the court will hear all the three petitions together on May 26.

ADVERTISEMENT