Don’t allow operation of liquor shop for now: High Court

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the State government not to allow operation of licence granted to a liquor shop in Yelahanka 4th Stage.

A Division Bench comprising Justice N.K. Sudhindrarao and Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad passed the interim order on a public interest litigation petition filed by the Residents’ Welfare Association, Yelahanka New Town.

Earlier, government counsel told the court that it was not a fresh liquor licence but was transferred from Yeshwantpur area.

However, the counsel for the association pointed out that the liquor shop is housed next a hostel for girls and as per the Excise Rules, operation of a liquor shop is not permitted in such a situation. It was also pointed out to the court that authorities are not disclosing details of the licensee even under the RTI Act while expressing doubt that the licensee appears to be a highly influential person.

The Bench adjourned further hearing till May 21.

