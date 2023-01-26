Domicile reservation for Karnataka candidates: Higher Education Minister writes second letter to NLSIU

January 26, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan has written another letter to the National Law School India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on Thursday, urging them to implement the 25% domicile quota reservation for Karnataka candidates.

The Minister wrote the first letter a few weeks ago, while Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy also wrote to NLSIU on the same issue.

In the letter to the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Narayan has claimed that it would violate the law of natural justice if the students selected under the all-India quota are considered under domicile reservation. It is mandatory to provide 25% reservation to students of Karnataka origin, exempting those selected under the all-India quota.

In similar institutions located at Visakhapatnam, Raipur, Kolkata, and other places, domicile reservation of 25% is being followed, exempting the students selected under the all-India quota. The same should be observed here also as per the amendments introduced in 2020, he said.

The Minister also alleged that in place of 45 students, who deserved reservation under the domicile quota during 2022-23, only 32 were given admissions. “Of the 180 seats available, 45 should have been admitted under the domicile quota, but 13 students who got seats under the all-India quota were also included in the domicile,” he added.

“The university should take into account the concerns raised by Kannada organisations and advocate associations. It should also not forget that the State government has also sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹22 crore to the university this year. For 2023-24, there are 240 seats available and out of this, 60 students should be considered under the domicile reservation. In case this has not been ensured in the provisional selection list, it should be rectified immediately. If it cannot be corrected this way, the university should prepare a revised selection list considering the supernumerary criteria,” he stated in a release.