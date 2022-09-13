Domestic workers stage protest to press for their demands

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
September 13, 2022 21:49 IST

The Bangalore Jilla Mane Kelasagarare Sangha (Bangalore District Labour Union) affiliated to CITU (Centre of Indian Trade Union) organised a protest here on Tuesday.

The protesters came up with a list of demands seeking financial as well as health aids.

Selvi, general secretary of the labour union, said, “The demands were put forth to urge the Labour Department and the State government to create a separate welfare board for domestic workers on the model of Kerala. The demand for scholarship to the children of domestic workers was also stated since most of them are dropping out because of lack of money. The demand for free bus pass was also made to ensure better transportation facilities.”

Health problems such as malnutrition, anemia, deficiency of B12 in women also gave rise to the demand for health insurance and maternity benefits.

