Domestic help spills the beans of theft during brain mapping test

July 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahalakshmi Layout police cracked a theft case allegedly committed by a domestic help one-and-a-half years ago during the polygraphy and brain mapping test.

The accused Annapoorna was working as a domestic help at the house of businessman Honnachari. Between 2021 and 2022, she allegedly stole 250 grams gold valuables in small quantities. The total value of the stolen valuables was worth ₹10 lakh.

The family discovered the theft a few months ago and suspecting her role, filed a complaint. The police summoned her and questioned her many times, but it did not yield anything.

The police then sought permission from the court to subject her to a polygraph test and brain mapping. Annapoorna managed to get through the polygraph, but during the brain mapping test, a random question about her uncle gave the police a hint.

The police detained her uncle in Gadag, who confessed that Annapoorna had given him 100 grams of gold to pawn.

Based on the confession, the police recovered the gold and took the accused into custody for further recovery.

