Domestic help booked for theft found dead

Bengaluru

11 February 2022 21:15 IST

A domestic help, who was booked for theft on Thursday, was found dead at her residence in K.R. Puram on Friday evening. Her suspected suicide has triggering allegations by her family that she was falsely accused of the crime, and fear of the police drove her to end her life.

The deceased, Uma, 40, had been working at the house of a doctor couple in K.R. Puram for a few years. They lodged a complaint with K.R. Puram police that 258 grams of gold ornaments had gone missing from their house over a period of time and stated their suspicions against the two helpers Uma and her colleague.

The K.R. Puram police registered an FIR against them and both were interrogated at the police station on Thursday evening. No arrests were made and the women were sent home.

Uma was found dead at her house on Friday evening. Her family members have alleged the owners of the house levelled false allegations against her and she was scared of the police.

S. Girish, DCP (Whitefield), said. “She was questioned in the police station on Thursday, she was let off as there was no conclusive evidence against her. It is sad that she took her life,” he said, denying she was harassed at the police station.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph: 104 for help)