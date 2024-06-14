Domestic help arrested on theft charge

The Halasuru police have arrested a 36-year-old domestic help, on the charge of stealing gold valuables worth ₹16 lakh from the house where she worked.

According to the police, the accused had worked at the house belonging to a businessman on Marappa road in Jogupalya for many years.

Last November, the family had gone out of town to attend a function, when the accused allegedly stole 223 grams of gold valuables belonging to the mother of the house owner. The police said that she melted the ornaments and made a solid piece of gold, and kept it at home to get some new jewels made for herself.

The homeowner had not checked on his mother’s jewels recently, as she had passed away a year ago, said the police. On June 7, when he opened the almirah, he found that the jewels were missing.

Based on his complaint, the police conducted a spot investigation and found that there was no forced entry, and suspected the role of the domestic help who had access to the house.

The police picked her up for questioning, and she reportedly confessed to the crime and returned the solid gold along with a pair of bangles stolen from the house.