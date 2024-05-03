Domestic help arrested for theft

May 03, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The J.P. Nagar police have arrested a domestic help who allegedly stole cash, diamond, gold and silver articles from the safe locker of a house she was working in. The woman, identified as Manjula, 35, was working in the house for the past eight months.

According to the police, Manjula, who hails from Chamarajanagar, gained the confidence of the house owner, who runs a private school in the city. The house is located in J.P. Nagar 1st phase.

The police said on March 7, the wife of the house owner had kept gold, cash and diamond articles in the safe locker after the naming ceremony of her grandson. On April 4, when she opened the locker again, gold bangles and some cash was missing. Suspecting the role of the house help, the owner filed a complaint.

The police arrested the help and allegedly seized articles worth ₹ 35 lakh and ₹ 1 lakh cash. The police said she has been sent to judicial custody.

